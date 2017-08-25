2 arrested in San Jose double murder

SAN JOSE (KRON) — San Jose police are releasing the identities of two suspects arrested for a fatal shooting that took place nearly two months ago.

Isaac Brown was arrested and booked on two counts of attempted murder.

Raymond Estrada was arrested and booked for assisting in the crime.

Police say the pair shot two victims near the area of South 11th Street and East San Antonio Street on Jun. 28.

Both victims died from their injuries at a hospital.

The victims have been identified as 20-year-old Edwin Verduo and 22-year-old Meneses Rangel.

Both suspects are at the Santa Clara County Jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES