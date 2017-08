SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A small earthquake rattled Sonoma County, according to USGS.

The earthquake struck at 12:54 p.m. about 3 miles east of Mercuryville and about 12 miles north of Healdsburg.

There were no reports of any injuries or damages.

Information from USGS:

Region: Northern California

Geographic coordinates: 38.796N, 122.779W

Magnitude: 3.5

Depth: 0 km

Universal Time (UTC): 24 Aug 2017 12:54:32

Time near the Epicenter: 24 Aug 2017 05:54:32

Local standard time in your area: 24 Aug 2017 12:54:32

Location with respect to nearby cities:

4.4 km (2.7 mi) ENE of Mercuryville, California

22.1 km (13.7 mi) NNE of Healdsburg, California

22.3 km (13.8 mi) SW of Clearlake, California

27.9 km (17.3 mi) N of Windsor, California

114.3 km (70.8 mi) WNW of Sacramento, California

