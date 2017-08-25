Airbnb offers Hurricane Harvey evacuees free stays

HOUSTON (AP) – Some spots in Texas and Louisiana are offering free or discounted places for Hurricane Harvey evacuees to stay.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Friday afternoon opened Texas state parks to hurricane evacuees to camp for free. Several parks on the coast and in South Texas have been closed for the hurricane, but the Texas Parks and Wildlife department posted a map of available camping sites away from the path of the hurricane to its website.

The Texas Association of Campground Owners says they have identified 12 campgrounds and RV parks with space for Hurricane Harvey evacuees as well and urged people to check http://www.texascampgrounds.com and http://www.texascabinrentals.com for spaces.

Vacation rental company Airbnb says it has started connecting evacuees and relief workers with short-term lodging with its hosts free of charge as part of its Disaster Response Program through its website.

Louisiana’s Office of Parks announced Friday that evacuees can stay at cabins or campsites in any of eight north Louisiana state parks for half price. Cabins are available at six of the sites. Campsites are available at all eight.