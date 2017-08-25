Bill Nye sues Disney $9 million for ‘Science Guy’ earnings

By , and Published:
Bill Nye
FILE - In this July 16, 2015 file photo, Bill Nye attends the Disney Junior and XPRIZE launch of "Miles from Tomorrowland: Space Missions" at the New York Hall of Science, in New York. Nye, the former host of TVs Bill Nye the Science Guy, has written Unstoppable: Harnessing Science to Change the World, releasing Tuesday, Nov. 10, by St. Martins Press. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — America’s favorite “Science Guy” is going after Disney.

Bill Nye has filed a suit against the media giant claiming he was short changed more than $9 million in earnings from “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

Nye hired an accountant and filed suit after Disney demanded that he repay a large portion of his 2007 earnings.

Disney subsidiaries, including Buena Vista Television and ABC, are also named as defendants in Nye’s lawsuit.

Disney and the other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

