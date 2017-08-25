Bill Nye sues Disney $9 million for ‘Science Guy’ earnings

LOS ANGELES (KRON) — America’s favorite “Science Guy” is going after Disney.

Bill Nye has filed a suit against the media giant claiming he was short changed more than $9 million in earnings from “Bill Nye the Science Guy.”

Nye hired an accountant and filed suit after Disney demanded that he repay a large portion of his 2007 earnings.

Disney subsidiaries, including Buena Vista Television and ABC, are also named as defendants in Nye’s lawsuit.

Disney and the other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES