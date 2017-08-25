Police: Mom fires gun found at mall to see if it was real

ATLANTA (AP) — A gun was accidentally fired after being found in a dressing room at an Atlanta shopping mall.
Media outlets report a mother and son were inside a dressing room at the Adidas store in Lenox Square on Wednesday when the 10-year-old boy found what he thought was a toy gun under a bench. Atlanta police spokeswoman Stephanie Brown says the mother took the gun from the boy and pulled the trigger “to see if it was real.” A single shot was fired.
Brown says there were no injuries. There was minimal damage to the wall.
No charges have been filed and the case remains under investigation.
