Cargo spill shuts down eastbound Highway 84 in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — A cargo spill backed up traffic on Highway 84 east of the Dumberton Bridge Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., a cargo spill sprayed gravel and dirt across several lanes of eastbound Highway 84 east of the Dumbarton Bridge Toll Plaza.

The spill shut down all right lanes, backing up traffic.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Authorities have not released information about the cause of the cargo spill.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES