LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KRON/CNN) — A Nevada family has to cancel their big weekend party after two men stole their rented bounce house.

All of it was caught on camera.

Surveillance video from the Valera family home shows one man approaching their home at night and stealing the stereo.

The man comes back with an accomplice, and the two roll up the bounce house and drag it to a nearby truck.

Now, the family is questioning their safety while sleeping inside their home.

“You can’t even feel safe within your own four walls that you physically own,” father Cristian Valera said.

The family says the bounce house was kept outside because their car was recently broken into, so they had to keep it in the garage.

Police are looking at the surveillance video and asking anyone with information to come forward.

