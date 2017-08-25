Deputy assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka resigns

Published:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Deputy Assistant to President Trump Sebastian Gorka has resigned on Friday evening, according to CNN.

This comes in the wake of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s firing.

