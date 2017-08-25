El Cerrito sexual assault suspect arrested

EL CERRITO (KRON) — The man suspected of attacking two women on two separate occasions was taken into arrested in Berkeley Friday.

A citizen reported seeing the suspect, 28-year-old Mario Hills, near the Safeway on Shattuck Avenue in Berkeley, police said.

The citizen reported Hill to authorities, who arrested the suspect and turned him over to El Cerrito Police.

Around 7 a.m. Tuesday, Hill allegedly attacked a who was going for a run on Stockton Avenue at Balra Drive in El Cerrito. Good Samaritan, Brett Guest, heard the woman’s screaming and came to her rescue, chasing Hill away, according to police.

That evening, around 6:45 p.m., Hill reportedly tried to sexually assault a different woman in the same area. In that case, the victim screamed, altering neighbors and scaring the suspect away.

Hills was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility where he is being held on attempted sexual assault charges.

The suspect’s bail is set at one-hundred thousand dollars.

