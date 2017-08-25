Facebook adds new diverse family emoji

MENLO PARK (KRON/CNN) — Have you noticed more diverse emoji options on Facebook lately?

The tech giant has released 125 new family options in recent months.

Rather than just yellow characters, there are skin tones ranging from light to dark.

The update does not offer an option for multi-cultural families, which has some users disappointed.

Facebook says it introduced the updated emojis back in April.

But they did not start gaining attention until this week thanks to a post by the reference site Emojipedia.

Right now, the new emojis are only available for desktop.

It’s unclear if or when they’ll appear for desktop users.

