Foster father charged in baby’s death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police say Daevon Branon-Banks died last week in the care of his foster parents. He was 1-years-old.

Craig Dickens initially told police that Daevon fell from his crib. But, that wasn’t true. Officers say Dickens later admitted to throwing Daevon to the floor multiple times when he was drunk.

“He had a special light about him. He was an angel,” said Ramona Branon, Daevon’s grandmother. “I really think he was an angel sent from God.”

Daevon was laid to rest Thursday morning. His contagious smile and laugh is already missed. “It just seems so unfair that this had to happen to him. He was so precious,” Ramona said.

Daevon fought for his life for two days before he died.”I prayed hard and I prayed long and I never left his side but Tuesday evening his little heart stopped,” said Gabrielle Branon, Daevon’s mother.

Police records detail a heartbreaking encounter. Daevon was tossed from the bathroom to a window twice. 34-year-old Craig Dickens blamed his inexplicable actions on alcohol. Daevon suffered from head injuries and later died. “I had to fly 12 hours to get home and I went to the hospital and we stayed up there until he took his last breath,” Ramona said.

Daevon was placed in foster care in late April after someone accused Gabrielle of driving Daevon while high.

According to the Department of Family Services, the Branon’s were placed under formal supervision. A family friend, Craig Dickens and his wife, were taking care of Daevon. Four months later, Daevon died.

“I won’t see him again, he won’t get to run into my arms again, and I won’t be able to kiss my baby again because somebody took that away from me,” Gabrielle said. Ramona Branon was trying to gain custody of Daevon. She wants to know why and how this happened. “We didn’t put our hands and hurt our baby, someone else did that… Craig did that,” Ramona said.

Craig Dickens has been charged with murder. The Branon’s have set up a Go Fund Me page for Daevon.

