SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A judge in California ordered the jailing of a conservative organizer who was scheduled to speak Saturday at a rally in San Francisco.

An Alameda County judge on Friday set bail for 41-year-old Kyle Chapman at $135,000.

Chapman was also told to stay 300 yards away from Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley on Sunday, when a “No to Marxism” rally is scheduled.

Chapman, of Daly City, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon after authorities said he was seen on video hitting a counter-protester over the head with a billy club during a chaotic March 4 demonstration in the Berkeley park.

Chapman describes himself in social media as a proud American nationalist and ardent Trump supporter.

He said in a Facebook posting on Thursday that he planned to attend both rallies regardless of the outcome of his Friday arraignment.

