SANTA ROSA (KRON) — It is a problem years and tens of thousands of dollars in the making.

A North Bay family has been struggling to protect their home.

They say their car doors have been keyed, rear view mirrors were smashed, and their property stolen.

Security cameras and a fence are now installed but are not helping.

The family now wants police to do more.

There are cameras, and the Wright family has had theirs up with clear signage but the problem still continues.

Looks are deceiving, say owners of a downtown Santa Rosa house.

“It’s scary, it’s worrisome, we are afraid every single night,” homeowner April Wright said.

What was sold to them as a quaint home has turned out to be a constant attraction to vandals over the years.

And it’s all caught on video.

“Cars scratched, my car mirror kicked out twice, things stolen,” Wright said.

As advised by police, the Wrights have installed surveillance cameras and motion-sensor lights.

But that hasn’t stopped vandals or trespassers.

Just Wednesday night, a woman was seen opening the gate and urinating in their fountain.

“We put motion lights up and they’re immediately taken down,” Wright said.

They say their classic 1966 Mustang has been damaged by passerby more than once.

“So I’ve been keyed twice from here, stretching down my fender all the way to here,” April’s son Wayne Wright said. “I work all my summers just to try to get parts for my car, and then to see my progress vanish like that just for carelessness or jealousy, it’s heart breaking.”

So, they’ve tried to put traffic cones up to slow down the busy traffic but those get stolen too.

The Wrights are asking the police to step up and help out.

A sergeant with the Santa Rosa Police Department told KRON4 they ramp up patrols and keep an eye out around town to try and recognize the perpetrators.

Police advise if you find yourself in a similar situation to install those motion-sensor lights and cameras but make sure they are out of reach of the perpetrators so they can’t knock them down.

