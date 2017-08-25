Patriot Prayer group cancels San Francisco rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Patriot Prayer group has canceled the rally that was planned for Saturday at San Francisco’s Crissy Field.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson along with other group members announced that the event was canceled on the group’s Facebook page less than 24 hours before the event was scheduled to take place.

The group says they canceled the event out of safety concerns.

“We don’t want to fight tomorrow,” said a member of the panel during the Facebook live announcement.

The group also blamed “violence” being brought on by politicians and said everything that’s been said is “nothing but a smear campaign against us.”

“This decision was not an easy decision, we’ve been talking about it for days. But in the best interest of everyone who is going to be attending, we had to do this. It’s a public safety issue.”

The panel said they still will try to hold a press conference tomorrow at 2 p.m. at Alamo Square. They asked city leaders to allow them to have the conference and to protect them against anyone “who wants to be violent.”

During the press conference, they will “tell the story of what’s happening here.”

San Francisco’s Mayor Ed Lee and other Democratic leaders strongly opposed the rally. Federal officials still granted the group a permit despite safety concerns.

Patriot Prayer says the rally was scheduled in support of free speech and that hate groups aren’t welcome.

Nonetheless, extremist groups have attended previous Patriot Prayer events.

