WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON/AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a directive banning transgender troops on Friday, CNN reports.

Transgender individuals are now banned from joining the military.

The new approach is based on formal guidance the Pentagon expects to receive soon from the White House.

The guidance, as described by an official familiar with it but not authorized to discuss it publicly, appears to be less rigid than the complete ban that President Donald Trump announced last month in a tweet. He said the government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve “in any capacity” in the military.

The official said the new guidance was expected give the Pentagon six months to determine circumstances in which openly transgender troops might be permitted to continue serving.

