Rep. Ro Khanna tells KRON4 that President Trump failed to live up to promises

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna from California’s 17th district talked exclusively to KRON4’s Steve Aveson on Friday.

They discussed topics ranging from affordable housing and Afghanistan to immigration and the new economy.

Aveson asked the Congressman about the weekend rallies and protests planned in the Bay Area. Rep. Khanna spoke out strongly about the important distinction between free speech and hate speech.

“There is no moral equivalence between those who support white supremacy and bigotry and those who are protesting,” he told Aveson. “But history has taught us, the great leaders have taught us that the most effective way of taking on bigotry, taking on hate is through non-violence.”

Rep. Khanna stressed the importance of peaceful demonstration and said he hopes those who protest will refrain from violence.

Aveson also spoke to the Congressman about the tone and tenor of dialogue in Washington and President Trump’s use of Twitter.

“I disagree with almost everything that the president tweets but I’m not one of those people who every time he makes a spelling error jumps on him because I think when you make a spelling mistake it shows that you are actually writing the stuff yourself,” Rep. Khanna told Aveson. “Social media actually gives you the ability to have a real voice, an authentic voice, to speak in real human terms, not have a bunch of staff give you talking points and it gives an ability to people to have a bigger voice in our democracy. Now you don’t have to be a congressman and go to the house floor. Now, if you have something witty to say, you may have more retweets or Facebook views or get more followers on Instagram.”

Aveson then asked Rep. Khanna about how other representatives are calling President Trump “crazy” and are even want the president to be medically evaluated.

“Well, I think this president has failed to live up to his promises,” the Congressman said. “He campaigned on a simple idea – I’m gonna bring us back, the steel workers, the coal miners, you built America I’m gonna bring you back. My question is, what has he done? Where is the investment in manufacturing? This president is cutting the manufacturing budget. Where is the apprentice program? The president was on the Apprentice. Where are the programs to get these new jobs? Where is the investment in new technology, new industry, advanced manufacturing? My sense with the president is that he is missing an opportunity, to really invest in a 21st Century America and I think people want Democrats to stop talking about the president and start talking about the country. What are we gonna do to have America in the 21st century? What types of things are we going to do to give people hope again in places like Pennsylvania where I grew up?”

