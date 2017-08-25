San Francisco 49ers release LB Ahmad Brooks

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks (55) sits on the bench during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. The Raiders won 24-13. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco 49ers have released veteran linebacker Ahmad Brooks, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Friday during practice.

Shanahan said it was very difficult for him to release Brooks, who’s spent the last nine years with the team.

Brooks handled it like a pro, according to Shanahan.

This was something Shanahan has discussed with General Manager John Lynch during the past two days.

“It comes down to the final 53,” Shanahan said. “It’s nothing against Ahmad Brooks, it comes down to who will be the better player later in the year.”

