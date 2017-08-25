San Leandro Marina burglary suspects charged

San Leandro (KRON) — Two men are facing a string of charges after breaking into a car in the San Leandro Marina parking lot Wednesday.

During a steak out at the marina parking lot, San Leandro Police officers witnessed Jeremy Taporco, 22, of Oakland and Quinn Edwards, 19, of Castro Valley breaking into a vehicle, according to authorities.

When Taporco and Edwards arrived at the parking lot, the passenger got out of the car and shattered the window of a parked vehicle, according to the San Leandro Police Department.

Officers saw the suspect take a backpack out of the backseat of the car and flee the parking lot at high speeds.

San Leandro Police tried to pull the suspect’s car over but they failed to stop, according to authorities, leading police on a high speed pursuit on northbound Highway 880.

During the pursuit, the suspects began throwing some of the stolen items out of their car.

When trying to exit the highway, the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a cement barrier and burst into flames, according to San Leandro Police.

Taporco and Edwards fled the area on foot. They were located nearby and placed under arrest.

Both suspects have been charged with burglary, evading police and possession of stolen property.

The San Leandro Police Department encourages anyone with information about this case contact their Criminal Investigation Division at (510) 577-3230 or text “TipSLPolice” to 888777. For anonymous tips, call (510) 577-3278.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES