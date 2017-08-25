Study: Having best friend results in greater happiness than having several acquaintances

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Recent studies show that teens who have a best friend, rather than a large group of acquaintances reported higher levels of self-worth and lower levels of social anxiety and depression compared to people who were more broadly popular.

Researchers with the journal of child development say best friend relationships are important because they are typically the first ones teens form outside of their families.

Furthermore, these bonds are made during a time when identity is being formed.

While technology makes it easier for teens to build a large group of superficial friends, those who take the time to form bonds with a few individuals experience greater happiness as adults.

