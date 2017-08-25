SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich and Darya Folsom talk about a big-time brawl preceding a big-time fight, with a big-time audience.

Before diving into the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight, we cannot ignore the major league brawl that broke out last night on the baseball diamond.

Tigers star Miguel Cabrera and Yankees backup catcher Austin Romine emptied each other’s dugout as they duked it out over home plate.

The real fight however, is this Saturday in Las Vegas.

The highly-anticipated Mayweather-McGregor fight is drawing quite the high-profile audience.

Drake, LeBron James, and Denzel Washington are just some of the stars that will be in attendance.

See the whole preview in today’s edition of Gary’s World!

