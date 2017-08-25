VIDEO: A visit to a San Jose marijuana dispensary with former NFL star Reggie Williams

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A former National Football League star, who has played a part in Bay Area sports history, has now become an advocate for medical cannabis.

KRON4’s Maureen Kelly caught up with the former linebacker Reggie Williams as he visited a San Jose dispensary.

Watch the above video to see Maureen’s full report.

