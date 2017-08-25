BERKELEY (KRON) — Despite the City of Berkeley denying a permit for a “No to Marxism” rally this weekend, alt-right groups are still expected to show up to Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park on Sunday.

Counter-protesters say they’ll be there too.

Berkeley’s mayor has asked these organizers to stay away from Martin Luther King junior Civic Center Park on Sunday in hopes of avoiding a repeat of the violence that erupted at similar rallies in April.

“We believe that we cannot hide our heads in the sand,” Refuse Fascism organizer Xochitl Johnson said.

Johnson says taking a backseat to confronting white nationalism is not an option for her or the other members of the grassroots organization Refuse Fascism Bay Area.

The organization, from the steps of City Hall, vowed to denounce those who plan to attend the “No to Marxism Rally.”

“These are essentially the same people who came to Charlottesville and murdered Heather Heyer,” Johnson said. “We’ve already been ignoring them, and they’ve been growing and becoming more emboldened.”

These organizers say they don’t plan on bringing weapons, though they believe the other side will be armed.

The Berkeley Police Department has the authority to take weapons away from people in and around the park.

Attorney Curtis Briggs, with Pier 5 Law Offices, says he is willing to represent people pro bono who physically clash with white supremacists.

“It’s not a secret that Hitler killed 12 million people,” Briggs said. “Hitler terrorized the entire world. You can’t be a peaceful white supremacist–it does not exist.”

If provoked by a white nationalist, Briggs has some advice.

“Some members of our community may overreact,” Briggs said. “They may legitimately be taunted into acting physically, and we think that’s a shame. We don’t want that to happen, but if that does happen, we want to throw our support clearly behind the members of our community that are trying to oppose white supremacists.”

Briggs says his offices have the ability to provide free legal services for up to 20 people.

