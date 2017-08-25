VIDEO: Principal accused of fat-shaming students larger than ‘size two’

Video courtesy of CNN
SOUTH CAROLINA (KRON) — Parents and teens in South Carolina are outraged this morning after they say the a high school principal body-shamed students.
During an assembly this week, the principal was talking to a group of sophomores about the dress code.
That’s when she urged students to re-think how they wear leggings.
She said that if are bigger than a size zero or size two, certain clothes make you look fat.
Students say that the comments were hurtful.
One even says she’s larger than a size two, and feels targeted by the comments.
