VIDEO: Principal accused of fat-shaming students larger than ‘size two’

Video courtesy of CNN

SOUTH CAROLINA (KRON) — Parents and teens in South Carolina are outraged this morning after they say the a high school principal body-shamed students.

During an assembly this week, the principal was talking to a group of sophomores about the dress code.

That’s when she urged students to re-think how they wear leggings.

She said that if are bigger than a size zero or size two, certain clothes make you look fat.

Students say that the comments were hurtful.

One even says she’s larger than a size two, and feels targeted by the comments.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES