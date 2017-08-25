VIDEO: San Francisco closes popular parking areas before weekend protests

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The City of San Francisco is putting up signs Friday morning, warning people that they won’t be able to park in certain areas ahead of the protest tomorrow.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at Crissy Field, where she says fencing is already going up.

Guns and other items that could be used as weapons or safety gear will not be allowed in the designated protest area.

There are at least four counter-protest groups expected to end up at Crissy Field Saturday.

There will also be closures around the Golden Gate Bridge during the rally.

Only tour buses will be allowed in the parking lot north of the bridge.

No personal cars will be allowed from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

All of the parking lots south of the bridge will be closed.

A spokeswoman for the Golden Gate district tells KRON4 they have never closed operations like this for a free speech event.

