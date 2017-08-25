ORANGE COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — Police in Southern California are looking for about a dozen men who robbed a high-end eyewear store.

This happened on Monday in Orange County.

The store was cleaned out in a matter of minutes.

Police say they arrived about 4 minutes after the alarm went off, just missing the thieves.

As many as 800 designer eyeglass frames were stolen, valued in total at around $200,000.

Police say the group is believed to be behind other burglaries.

