ORANGE COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — Police in Southern California are looking for about a dozen men who robbed a high-end eyewear store.
This happened on Monday in Orange County.
The store was cleaned out in a matter of minutes.
Police say they arrived about 4 minutes after the alarm went off, just missing the thieves.
As many as 800 designer eyeglass frames were stolen, valued in total at around $200,000.
Police say the group is believed to be behind other burglaries.
