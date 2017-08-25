VIDEO: Toddler dies after neck gets stuck in car window

Video courtesy of CNN

INDIANA (KRON) — An Indiana couple is in mourning after the loss of their two-and-a-half year old child.

After battling his injuries for a week in the hospital, Logan Vanderkleed died after accidentally closing his own neck in the window of a car.

It happened last week, when Logan and his five-year-old sister, Kendra, had just gotten back to the family’s Lafayette farm from lunch with their dad.

“It was hot. It was nap-time,” their father Drew Vanderkleed said. “I decided to leave them in the car with the A/C on, about 30 feet from where they were working, so I could keep an eye on them.”

At some point, Logan woke up and somehow rolled the car window down and then back up again, catching his neck.

“Looked up one time and there he was, hanging outside the window, his head,” Vanderkleed said.

Logan was rushed to Riley Hospital, but after a week of fighting, passed away Thursday morning.

His parents are now turning to God for strength and peace.

“Out of all this, I hope when people look at us and our composure, they don’t really see us, that it’s Christ in us. He is what’s holding us up,” Vanderkleed said.

His parents say their “Love for Logan” Facebook page, with more than 40,000 likes, is a fitting tribute to the power of prayer and the life their little boy lived.

CNN contributed to this article.

