VIDEO: ‘Unite Against Hate’ demonstration planned ahead of right-wing rallies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A counter protest against rallies planned for this weekend is expected to take place Friday afternoon at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco.

Hundreds are expected to turn out for the event, “Unite Against Hate.”

The mayor’s office along with the Board of Supervisors, as well as San Francisco human rights organizations, community leaders, local musicians, and residents are expected to attend.

The event is billed as a chance to peacefully celebrate San Francisco values of compassion, love, and inclusiveness.

San Francisco Supervisor Board President London Breed spoke with KRON4’s Will Tran.

He says they are hoping to convince those who are against the rally planned by a controversial alt-right group at Crissy Field, to steer clear and avoid a confrontation.

Audio equipment in place in front of San Francisco for "rally against hate" set for noon @kron4news pic.twitter.com/A7r1sSApWw — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 25, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES