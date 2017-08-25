VIDEO: ‘Unite Against Hate’ demonstration planned ahead of right-wing rallies

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A counter protest against rallies planned for this weekend is expected to take place Friday afternoon at Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco.

Hundreds are expected to turn out for the event, “Unite Against Hate.”

The mayor’s office along with the Board of Supervisors, as well as San Francisco human rights organizations, community leaders, local musicians, and residents are expected to attend.

The event is billed as a chance to peacefully celebrate San Francisco values of compassion, love, and inclusiveness.

San Francisco Supervisor Board President London Breed spoke with KRON4’s Will Tran.

He says they are hoping to convince those who are against the rally planned by a controversial alt-right group at Crissy Field, to steer clear and avoid a confrontation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s