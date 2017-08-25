CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The woman at the center of the East Bay-wide police sex scandal has sued the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office.

Jasmin Abuslin who used to be known as Celeste Guap accuses deputy Ricardo Perez of having sex with her multiple times starting when she was 17 years old.

Abuslin says he also shared lewd photos of her with colleagues at the sheriff’s office.

She says that she viewed the relationship as an exchange for protection.

Abuslin’s civil rights attorney John Burris says Perez’s conduct was despicable.

“This was, graphically, one of the most outrageous forms of sexual abuse I’ve ever seen,” Burris said. “She was treated like a slave to him at his beck and call. And we know that there were other police officers around the Bay Area involved with her that she was really treated like a little slave child.”

Perez is one of seven current and former law enforcement officers who were charged with crimes connected to the scandal.

Perez pleaded not guilty to all his charges.

He is scheduled to appear back in court in October.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES