VIDEO: Woman retrieves blind man’s phone in Modesto robbery

Video courtesy of CNN

MODESTO (KRON) — A stranger helped a blind man get his phone back after someone stole it from him at a bus stop in Modesto.

Bob Cole says he was on his way to pick up his sons from school when it happened.

Cole is legally blind, but has enough sight to see his phone when he holds it close to his face.

This is what he was doing when someone riding by on a bike snatched it straight from his hand.

He yelled and ran after the thief, but was not able to catch up to him.

A woman nearby saw the whole thing.

She went after the thief herself, and got Cole’s phone back.

Cole says he’s looking at the good in this situation.

“For others out there who I don’t even know to take the time to do that it makes me very thankful. That’s the way I want to be toward others and that’s they way i teach the boys as well,” he said.

He added that he he’s not angry with the would-be thief. Instead, he wishes him well.

“I don’t harbor any resentment,” he said. “I’m praying for this guy whoever he is. I’m praying for him and I hope he turns his life around one day.”

