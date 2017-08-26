AC Transit alters Sunday service schedule in Berkeley due to planned protests

BERKELEY (KRON)– AC Transit notified riders of service changes on Sunday in Berkeley due to planned protests.

According to a press release sent by the transit agency, Buses will be detouring away from the Downtown Berkeley area from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Areas north of Ashby Avenue, south of Rose/Hopkins streets, east of Sacramento Street, and west of College Avenue will not be served during that time frame.

SERVICE CHANGES

Line 6 to Downtown Berkeley will terminate at Ashby BART. Its last regular stop will be on Telegraph Avenue at Ashby Avenue. Its last stop will be at the Line F stop on Adeline Street at Ashby BART.

Line 6 to Downtown Oakland will begin service at Ashby BART. Its first regular stop will be on Telegraph Avenue at 62nd Street in Oakland. Regular stops between these two points will not be served.

Line 7 to Downtown Berkeley will terminate on Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street.

Line 7 to El Cerrito del Norte BART will begin service on Henry Street at Berryman Street.

Line 12 to Downtown Berkeley will serve regular stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Way at Prince Street and on Gilman Street at Ordway Street, but not stops between these two points.

Line 12 to Oakland Amtrak will serve regular stops on Hopkins Street at Sacramento Street and on Martin Luther King Jr. Way at Prince Street, but not stops between these two points.

Line 18 to Albany will serve regular stops on Shattuck Avenue at Woolsey Street and on Solano Avenue at The Alameda, but not stops between these two points.

Line 18 to Downtown Oakland will serve regular stops on Solano Avenue at Colusa Avenue and on Shattuck Avenue at Woolsey Street, but not stops between these two points.

Line 36 to Berkeley will terminate at North Berkeley BART. Its last regular stop will be on Dwight Way at Valley Street. Its last stop will be at the Line 52 stop on Sacramento Street at North Berkeley BART.

Line 36 to West Oakland BART will begin service at North Berkeley BART. Its first regular stop will be on Dwight Way at Valley Street. Regular stops between these two points will not be served.

Line 51B to Berkeley Amtrak will serve regular stops on College Avenue at Woolsey Street and on University Avenue at Acton Street, but not stops between these two points.

Line 51B to Rockridge BART will serve regular stops on University Avenue at Acton Street and on College Avenue at Ashby Avenue, but not stops between these two points.

Line 52 to Berkeley will terminate at North Berkeley BART. Its last regular stop will be on Sacramento Street opposite Francisco Street.

Line 52 to Albany will begin service at North Berkeley BART. Its first regular stop will be on Sacramento Street at Delaware Street.

Line 65 to Downtown Berkeley will terminate on Shattuck Avenue at Vine Street. Its last regular stop will be on Euclid Avenue at Vine Lane.

Line 65 to Lawrence Hall of Science will begin service on Shattuck Avenue at Vine Street. Its first regular stop will be on Euclid Avenue at Cedar Street.

Line 67 to Downtown Berkeley will terminate on Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street. Its last regular stop will be on Spruce Street at Rose Street.

Line 67 to Tilden Park will begin service on Shattuck Avenue at Rose Street. Its first regular stop will be on Oxford Street at Vine Street.

Line 79 to El Cerrito Plaza BART will serve regular stops on College Avenue at Chabot Road and on The Alameda at Hopkins Street, but not stops between these two points.

Line 79 to Rockridge BART will serve regular stops on The Alameda at Solano Avenue and on College Avenue at Claremont Avenue, but not stops between these two points.

Line 88 to Downtown Berkeley will terminate at North Berkeley BART. Its last regular stop will be on Sacramento Street at University Avenue.

Line 88 to Lake Merritt BART will begin service at North Berkeley BART. Its first regular stop will be on Sacramento Street at University Avenue.

Line F to Berkeley will terminate at North Berkeley BART. Its last regular stop will be on Adeline Street at Ashby BART. Regular stops between these two points will not be served.

Line F to San Francisco will begin service at North Berkeley BART. Its first regular stop will be on Adeline Street at Ashby BART. Regular stops between these two points will not be served.