Coast Guard searching for missing kayaker in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Search and rescue crews in San Francisco are searching the water for a missing kayaker.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the U.S. Coast Guard is in conducting the search.

The kayaker went missing around 12:29 p.m.

The @USCG continuing search for adult male, releasing City resources 1413 Hrs https://t.co/vR3A9J4QZH — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) August 26, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES