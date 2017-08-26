Organizers of Patriot Prayer blame “Antifa Punks” for canceled rally

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN)– Organizers of the Patriot Prayer rally blamed “Antifa Punks” for Saturday’s canceled rally.
Founder Joey Gibson told a crowd full of reporters that members of a controversial opposing group, known as Antifa, are to blame for the violence around the country.
Antifa is short for anti-fascists. The term is used to define a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left — often the far left — but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.
Gibson called members of Antifa extremists and believes they are trying to steal his group’s platform to incite violence.
