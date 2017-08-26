Organizers of Patriot Prayer blame “Antifa Punks” for canceled rally



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/CNN)– Organizers of the Patriot Prayer rally blamed “Antifa Punks” for Saturday’s canceled rally.

Founder Joey Gibson told a crowd full of reporters that members of a controversial opposing group, known as Antifa, are to blame for the violence around the country.

Antifa is short for anti-fascists. The term is used to define a broad group of people whose political beliefs lean toward the left — often the far left — but do not conform with the Democratic Party platform.

Gibson called members of Antifa extremists and believes they are trying to steal his group’s platform to incite violence.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES