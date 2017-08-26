Patriot Prayer organizer to hold conference at undisclosed location

File - In this May 1, 2001 file photo, a couple looks at an educational marker beneath some trees at Crissy Field with the Golden Gate Bridge in the background in San Francisco. Crissy Field is the site of a rally Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, by the conservative group Patriot Prayer. Northern California police and civic leaders are hoping for calm, but bracing for violence this weekend when hundreds, possibly thousands, of demonstrators of all stripes flock to the San Francisco Bay Area for dueling political rallies. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Patriot Prayer organizer, Joey Gibson, says he will hold an indoor press conference somewhere in San Francisco Saturday afternoon.

On Facebook he wrote the conference will be at 2:00 p.m., but has not said exactly where in the city it will be.

This announcement comes immediately after police closed off Alamo Square, the location of Gibson’s original press conference.

The Alamo Square event was “Plan B,” after Gibson cancelled the “Patriot Rally” scheduled at Crissy Field.

Gibson was on the phone with KRON4 News Saturday morning live on air.

During the interview he said that he will not be organizing any more rallies.

If people still show up to Crissy Field, Gibson says it is on their own terms.

He posted to Facebook, letting people know he will “pop up at random spots in the city to talk with any citizens of SF,” and to “keep any eye” on his page.

