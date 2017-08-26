Public encouraged to attend ‘No to Marxism in America’ rally in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)– A member of a nationalist group is encouraging the public to support the “No To Marxism” rally in Berkeley on Sunday.
Initially, the group’s leader, Amer Cummings, sought out public support, but on Friday asked people to stay away from the location.
VIDEO: Organizer of ‘No to Marxism in America’ rally in Berkeley asks people to stay away
“This rally will take place, but it will be me alone attending, no one else please,” Cummings said.
On Saturday a Facebook event page was created by Ansen Hatcher, encouraging the community to support Amber.
Hatcher wrote:
Amber Cummings has decided to attend the rally all by herself, if you happen to be in the park that day. Why not give her a warm greeting and chat as she stands against Antifa all by herself. You can watch her at her rally, she insists no-one go to her rally though.”
The following are prohibited at Civic Center Park on Sunday:
- Metal pipes
- Baseball or softball bats
- Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)
- Wooden dowels
- Poles
- Bricks
- Rocks
- Glass bottles
- Metal beverage or food cans or containers
- Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)
- Mace
- Knives or daggers
- Firearms
- Shields
- Axes, axe handles, or hatchets
- Ice picks
- Razor blades
- Tasers
- Eggs
- Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
- Spray cans
- Fire works
- Dynamite
- U-lock bike locks
- Heavy-gauge chain
- Dogs (except for service dogs)
- Skate boards
- Balloons
- Torches, lanterns or other devices that use fire or fuel
- Any other item that is generally considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon
