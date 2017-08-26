Public encouraged to attend ‘No to Marxism in America’ rally in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)– A member of a nationalist group is encouraging the public to support the “No To Marxism” rally in Berkeley on Sunday.

Initially, the group’s leader, Amer Cummings, sought out public support, but on Friday asked people to stay away from the location.

“This rally will take place, but it will be me alone attending, no one else please,” Cummings said.

On Saturday a Facebook event page was created by Ansen Hatcher, encouraging the community to support Amber.

Hatcher wrote:

Amber Cummings has decided to attend the rally all by herself, if you happen to be in the park that day. Why not give her a warm greeting and chat as she stands against Antifa all by herself. You can watch her at her rally, she insists no-one go to her rally though.”

The following are prohibited at Civic Center Park on Sunday:

Metal pipes

Baseball or softball bats

Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)

Wooden dowels

Poles

Bricks

Rocks

Glass bottles

Metal beverage or food cans or containers

Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)

Mace

Knives or daggers

Firearms

Shields

Axes, axe handles, or hatchets

Ice picks

Razor blades

Tasers

Eggs

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

Spray cans

Fire works

Dynamite

U-lock bike locks

Heavy-gauge chain

Dogs (except for service dogs)

Skate boards

Balloons

Torches, lanterns or other devices that use fire or fuel

Any other item that is generally considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES