San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee praises city for uniting



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– During a press conference in front of San Francisco City Hall on Saturday, Mayor Ed Lee and the Chief of Police, Bill Scott, showered the city’s residents with compliments for peacefully protesting in response to a nationalist rally.

In Mayor Ed Lee’s opening statement, he expressed gratitude to the city’s different agencies that worked collectively to ensure the safety of residents.

He praised the city’s residents for uniting to promote love and boldly rejecting hate.

