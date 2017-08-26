San Francisco Police shut down Alamo Square hours before right-wing press conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police Department is gating off Alamo Square Saturday morning, hours before a right-wing group was to hold a controversial press conference.

Organizers of the “Patriot Rally” cancelled their event originally scheduled for today at Crissy Field because it “felt like a set up.”

The press conference at Alamo Square was the group’s new plan.

Now that police have closed off the area, it is unclear how those involved in the “Patriot Rally” will respond.

Police say no one will be permitted inside, and it will be gated off until further notice.

Joey Gibson, the organizer of the press conference, wrote an apology on Facebook:

