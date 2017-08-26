San Francisco Police shut down Alamo Square hours before right-wing press conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police Department is gating off Alamo Square Saturday morning, hours before a right-wing group was to hold a controversial press conference.
Organizers of the “Patriot Rally” cancelled their event originally scheduled for today at Crissy Field because it “felt like a set up.”
The press conference at Alamo Square was the group’s new plan.
Now that police have closed off the area, it is unclear how those involved in the “Patriot Rally” will respond.
Police say no one will be permitted inside, and it will be gated off until further notice.
Joey Gibson, the organizer of the press conference, wrote an apology on Facebook:
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PATRIOT PRAYER GROUP CANCELS SAN FRANCISCO RALLY
- ORGANIZER OF BERKELEY RALLY ASKS PEOPLE TO STAY AWAY
- DEPUTY ASSISTANT TO PRESIDENT TRUMP GORKA RESIGNS
- TRUMP PARDONS EX-SHERIFF CONVICTED OF DEFYING JUDGE’S ORDER
- CAUGHT ON CAMERA: GHOSTLY IMAGE SEEN OUTSIDE HOME
- FOSTER FATHER CHARGED IN BABY’S DEATH
- VIDEO: ‘DISGUSTING’ FOOD SAFETY VIOLATIONS AT CARL’S JR.