VIDEO: Demonstrators gather in Civic Center Plaza

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Demonstrators are gathering in San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza Saturday afternoon after police closed Alamo Square Park.

The nationalist group, Patriot Prayer, was set to hold a press conference in the square after cancelling their rally at Crissy Field.

However, police shut down their news conference because they say the group did not have the proper permit.

In the meantime, masses of people were gathering. The crowd appears to be a mix of those in support of the Patriot Prayer group, as well as coutner protesters.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is at the Civic Center Plaza, where people are headed now that Alamo Square Park is inaccessible and overcrowded.

He says demonstrators are talking peace, love, and understanding.

Still, there is a large police presence on scene.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s