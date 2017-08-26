VIDEO: Demonstrators gather in Civic Center Plaza

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Demonstrators are gathering in San Francisco’s Civic Center Plaza Saturday afternoon after police closed Alamo Square Park.

The nationalist group, Patriot Prayer, was set to hold a press conference in the square after cancelling their rally at Crissy Field.

However, police shut down their news conference because they say the group did not have the proper permit.

In the meantime, masses of people were gathering. The crowd appears to be a mix of those in support of the Patriot Prayer group, as well as coutner protesters.

KRON4’s Philippe Djegal is at the Civic Center Plaza, where people are headed now that Alamo Square Park is inaccessible and overcrowded.

He says demonstrators are talking peace, love, and understanding.

Still, there is a large police presence on scene.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES