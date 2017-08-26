Video log of political protests throughout San Francisco

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nationalist group Patriot Prayer, cancelled their rally Saturday at San Francisco’s Crissy Field, but that didn’t stop demonstrators from taking to the streets.

After news of the cancelled rally, the group wanted to hold a news conference at Alamo Square.

By the time police thwarted this attempt, crowds of people were already accumulating around Alamo Square Park.

As officers began fencing off the area, the masses were forced to disperse throughout the city.

Here’s a running video log of the unfolding events:

