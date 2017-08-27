3 new people charged in relation to Charlottesville protest violence

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Weeks after the violent protest rallies in Charlottesville, police are charging three additional men with hate rally-related crimes.

Two of them are now in custody.

Authorities have released a mug shot of one of the suspects, 18-year-old Daniel Borden who is charged with malicious wounding.

Borden was arrested on Friday and he is currently in custody in Cincinnati.

Authorities are also charging 33-year-old Alex Ramos with malicious wounding. He’s currently still wanted by Charlottesville Police.

Alex Ramos. Image courtesy of Charlottesville police

Ramos and Borden are reportedly connected to an aggravated assault.

On Thursday, authorities charged 52-year-old Richard Preston with discharging a firearm during the same rally. He was arrested Saturday.

Image courtesy of WANE. Richard Preston is pictured on the right wearing a bulletproof vest and sleeveless shirt.

