Antioch police searching for 63-year-old man with health issues

ANTIOCH (KRON)–Antioch police are searching for a 63-year-old man with health issues who went missing Sunday afternoon, police said.
Israel Ayoko was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Mountaire Drive.
According to police, Ayoko left home to attend a church in Oakland but never made it. He has the early stages of Alzheimer’s and becomes confused and lost, police said.
Ayoko also has a heart condition that requires him to take medication, which he didn’t take Sunday morning.
He could suffer a medical emergency if he does not take his medication by Monday.
His vehicle was seen traveling westbound on Highway 4 near Somersville Road around 1:03 p.m.
Ayoko is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall, 165 pounds, white hair and brown eyes.
He was wearing a blue buttoned up shirt with black pants. Officers said he might be wearing a black suit jacket.
Ayoko was driving a white 2004 Toyota Sequoia SUV with a California license plate of 6KSH083.
