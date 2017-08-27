Crews battling grass fire in Petaluma

By Published:

PETALUMA (KRON)–Crews in Petaluma battled a grass fire Sunday afternoon.

According to Petaluma police, the department received multiple 911 calls from residents about a fire in the 500 block of Bodega Avenue.

Fire crews were dispatched to the area. The fire didn’t pose a threat to the community.

