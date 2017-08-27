Divers recover remains of all 10 Sailors after crash involving USS McCain

SINGAPORE (AP) — The U.S. Navy says divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors who went missing after the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker collided near Singapore last week.

The Japan-based 7th Fleet said Monday that Navy and Marine Corps divers had found the remains. They had been searching in flooded compartments of the destroyer after the damaged ship docked in Singapore.

The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is under investigation.

The fallen Sailors are:

§ Electronics Technician 1st Class Charles Nathan Findley, 31, from Amazonia, Missouri

§ Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Abraham Lopez, 39, from El Paso, Texas

§ Electronics Technician 2nd Class Kevin Sayer Bushell, 26, from Gaithersburg, Maryland

§ Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jacob Daniel Drake, 21, from Cable, Ohio

§ Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Timothy Thomas Eckels Jr., 23, from Manchester, Maryland

§ Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Corey George Ingram, 28, from Poughkeepsie, New York

§ Electronics Technician 3rd Class Dustin Louis Doyon, 26, from Suffield, Connecticut

§ Electronics Technician 3rd Class John Henry Hoagland III, 20, from Killeen, Texas

§ Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Logan Stephen Palmer, 23, from Decatur, Illinois

§ Electronics Technician 3rd Class, Kenneth Aaron Smith, 22, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

McCain was involved in a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC in waters east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore Aug. 21. The incident is under investigation to determine the facts and circumstances of the collision.