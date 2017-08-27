Firefighters tackling 30-acre blaze near Livermore

LIVERMORE (KRON)– Fightfighters in Livermore responded to a 30-acre fire near Livermore.
The fire broke out near Mines Road and Crane Ridge Road, just 8 miles south of Livermore.
Firefighters are battling a 30 acre fire off Mines Road and Crane Ridge Road, 8 miles south of Livermore (Alameda County). #MinesFire pic.twitter.com/egt3a2sL7h
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 28, 2017
FULL BERKELEY DEMONSTRATION COVERAGE:
- VIDEO: Chanting protesters take over Berkeley streets
- ‘Nazis get outta here’: Anti-hate rally underway in Berkeley
- Police: Arrests “on-going” in Berkeley rallies
- Birthplace of free speech movement braces for possible fight
- VIDEO: With protests looming, Berkeley looks to prevent violence