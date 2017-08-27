Leader of ‘Patriot Prayer’ group detained by Berkeley police

BERKELEY (KRON)– Berkeley police detained the nationalist leader of the ‘Patriot Prayer’ group in Berkeley Sunday afternoon, according to a spokesperson from the organization.

Ryoga Viee confirmed that Joey Gibson was apprehended by Berkeley PD along with an associate.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes witnessed protesters throwing objects at Gibson and chasing him out of the area.

Berkeley police have yet to confirm whether Gibson was detained for his own safety or if he was involved in an altercation.

FULL BERKELEY DEMONSTRATION COVERAGE:

>> MORE TOP STORIES