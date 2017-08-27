Massive demonstrations force road closures in Downtown Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are closing several streets in Downtown Berkeley, as demonstrators take over the roadways.

“There are several large groups gathering in the Downtown Berkeley area regarding today’s demonstrations,” Berkeley police said.

“Several roads have already been closed to accommodate the groups as they assemble.”

As of 12:00 p.m. Center St. and Allston Way are closed between Milvia St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

Police say they will likely be closed all day.

“We anticipate other street closures to occur off and on throughout the day,” police said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the downtown area, and expect delays while passing through.

