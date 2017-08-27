‘Nazis get outta here’: Anti-hate rally underway in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — “No hate, no fear. Nazis get outta here.”

That’s what demonstrators are shouting at the Bay Area Rally Against Hate Sunday morning in Berkeley.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford is at the rally.

Protesters are carrying a variety of signs reading, “Always Antifascists,” “Impeach the Nazi,” “Drive Trump Out,” and other related messages.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event that is expected to last for most of the day.

This comes the day after the Patriot Prayer group’s events were cancelled in San Francisco.

Stay with KRON4 for continuing rally coverage.

