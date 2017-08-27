Oakland firefighters Texas-bound to join Harvey relief efforts

OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland firefighters have been called on to join relief efforts in Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

At 6:00 a.m. Sunday crews were briefed along with other agencies deploying to aid in search and rescue.

The hurricane has taken two lives and injured at least another 14 people along the Texas coastline.

Sunday morning rescuers battling heavy downpours plucked hundreds of people from rising floodwaters left by the storm.

Elsewhere in the storm’s immediate aftermath, the Coast Guard had rescued 20 people from boats and barges in distress, said Capt. Tony Hahn, commander of the Corpus Christi sector.

About 300,000 customers are left without power statewide. Gov. Greg Abbott said it would probably be several days before electricity is restored.

By 7:00 a.m. Sunday, Harvey, now downgraded to a tropical storm, was centered about 65 miles southeast of San Antonio, with maximum sustained winds of about 45 mph (72.42 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center, which described the flooding as “catastrophic.”

South of the city, about 4,500 inmates were evacuated from three state prisons in Brazoria County because the nearby Brazos River was rising.

Harvey came ashore as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in 13 years and the strongest to strike Texas since 1961’s Hurricane Carla, the most powerful Texas hurricane on record.

The storm’s approach sent tens of thousands of people fleeing inland.

Just hours before landfall, the governor and Houston leaders issued conflicting statements on evacuation.

The governor urged more people to flee, but Houston officials recommended no widespread evacuations, citing greater danger in having people on roads that could flood and the fact that the hurricane was not taking direct aim at the city.

The last Category 4 storm to hit the U.S. was Hurricane Charley in August 2004 in Florida.

