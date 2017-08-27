Police: Arrests “on-going” in Berkeley rallies

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police have been making arrests all morning long in the political demonstrations in Berkeley, according to Berkeley Police Department.

KRON4’s Will Tran is in Berkeley, where most people claim they are there to rally against hate.

He says he witnessed one of the arrests.

The man claimed he was taken into custody for wearing a mask.

Police have not confirmed that reasoning.

However, prior to the demonstrations, police warned that masks would not be permitted at today’s events.

A Berkeley PD spokesperson says the arrests have been “on-going” since this morning, and will soon provide an update with the exact number.

