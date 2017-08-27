Power outage causes transit delays in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Slow transit service in San Francisco on Sunday was the result of power outages, according to San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency.
A tweet posted by the agency said the PG&E outages impacted the Castro, Sunset, and Richmond districts.
No information was provided on when PG&E will resolve the issue.
Power outage in areas of the sunset, Castro, Richmond, haight. PGE is evaluating for an eta of restoration
— San Francisco DEM (@SF_emergency) August 27, 2017
ATTN: #NJudah delayed due to @PG&E power issues, switching IB-OB at 19th/Judah, OB-IB at Church/Duboce, shuttles supporting svc.
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) August 27, 2017
ATTN: We are seeing @PG&E power outages in the Castro, Sunset and Richmond District that are causing slow service and rolling delays.
— SFMTA (@sfmta_muni) August 27, 2017
FULL BERKELEY DEMONSTRATION COVERAGE:
- VIDEO: Chanting protesters take over Berkeley streets
- ‘Nazis get outta here’: Anti-hate rally underway in Berkeley
- Police: Arrests “on-going” in Berkeley rallies
- Birthplace of free speech movement braces for possible fight
- VIDEO: With protests looming, Berkeley looks to prevent violence