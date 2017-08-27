Power outage causes transit delays in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Slow transit service in San Francisco on Sunday was the result of power outages, according to San Francisco Municipal Transit Agency.

A tweet posted by the agency said the PG&E outages impacted the Castro, Sunset, and Richmond districts.

No information was provided on when PG&E will resolve the issue.

