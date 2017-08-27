VIDEO: With protests looming, Berkeley looks to prevent violence

By Published: Updated:

BERKELEY (KRON) — The City of Berkeley is taking extra precautions Sunday morning in hopes of eliminating violence at expected demonstrations.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Civic Center Park, where large crowds will soon be gathering.

He says police are already cracking down by screening cars driving through the area.

With the heavy police presence and bomb-sniffing dogs patrolling the park, the place “feels locked down,” Tran said.

Berkeley was the site of several protests turned violent in the recent past, and police want to make sure history does not repeat itself.

Anyone carrying a backpack or wearing a mask will not be allowed inside the park today.

This is just one of several regulations in order in an attempt to keep the peace.

Here’s a complete list of banned items if you plan on attending:

  • Metal pipes
  • Baseball or softball bats
  • Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)
  • Wooden dowels
  • Poles
  • Bricks
  • Rocks
  • Glass bottles
  • Metal beverage or food cans or containers
  • Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)
  • Mace
  • Knives or daggers
  • Firearms
  • Shields
  • Axes, axe handles, or hatchets
  • Ice picks
  • Razor blades
  • Tasers
  • Eggs
  • Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
  • Spray cans
  • Fire works
  • Dynamite
  • U-lock bike locks
  • Heavy-gauge chain
  • Dogs (except for service dogs)
  • Skate boards
  • Balloons
  • Torches, lanterns or other devices that use fire or fuel
  • Any other item that is generally considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon

