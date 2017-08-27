VIDEO: With protests looming, Berkeley looks to prevent violence

BERKELEY (KRON) — The City of Berkeley is taking extra precautions Sunday morning in hopes of eliminating violence at expected demonstrations.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at Civic Center Park, where large crowds will soon be gathering.

He says police are already cracking down by screening cars driving through the area.

With the heavy police presence and bomb-sniffing dogs patrolling the park, the place “feels locked down,” Tran said.

Heavy police presence by Berkeley PD, other agencies at civic center park. Place feels locked down @kron4news pic.twitter.com/DtgNc0eqqT — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017

Berkeley was the site of several protests turned violent in the recent past, and police want to make sure history does not repeat itself.

Anyone carrying a backpack or wearing a mask will not be allowed inside the park today.

This is just one of several regulations in order in an attempt to keep the peace.

Signs like this one can be seen throughout downtown Berkeley this morning as protests are planned today @kron4news pic.twitter.com/yasfVV5MYl — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017

Bomb sniffing dogs going through civic center park in Berkeley right now before protests start @kron4news pic.twitter.com/GQ6pfvOUoA — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017

Signs already being raised at Berkeley's civic center park hours before planned protest. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/8kOW5s2lNv — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017

Here’s a complete list of banned items if you plan on attending:

Metal pipes

Baseball or softball bats

Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)

Wooden dowels

Poles

Bricks

Rocks

Glass bottles

Metal beverage or food cans or containers

Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)

Mace

Knives or daggers

Firearms

Shields

Axes, axe handles, or hatchets

Ice picks

Razor blades

Tasers

Eggs

Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

Spray cans

Fire works

Dynamite

U-lock bike locks

Heavy-gauge chain

Dogs (except for service dogs)

Skate boards

Balloons

Torches, lanterns or other devices that use fire or fuel

Any other item that is generally considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES