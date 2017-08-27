VIDEO: With protests looming, Berkeley looks to prevent violence

BERKELEY (KRON) — The City of Berkeley is taking extra precautions Sunday morning in hopes of eliminating violence at expected demonstrations.
KRON4’s Will Tran is at Civic Center Park, where large crowds will soon be gathering.
He says police are already cracking down by screening cars driving through the area.
With the heavy police presence and bomb-sniffing dogs patrolling the park, the place “feels locked down,” Tran said.
Heavy police presence by Berkeley PD, other agencies at civic center park. Place feels locked down @kron4news pic.twitter.com/DtgNc0eqqT
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017
Berkeley was the site of several protests turned violent in the recent past, and police want to make sure history does not repeat itself.
Anyone carrying a backpack or wearing a mask will not be allowed inside the park today.
This is just one of several regulations in order in an attempt to keep the peace.
Signs like this one can be seen throughout downtown Berkeley this morning as protests are planned today @kron4news pic.twitter.com/yasfVV5MYl
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017
Bomb sniffing dogs going through civic center park in Berkeley right now before protests start @kron4news pic.twitter.com/GQ6pfvOUoA
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017
Signs already being raised at Berkeley's civic center park hours before planned protest. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/8kOW5s2lNv
— Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 27, 2017
Here’s a complete list of banned items if you plan on attending:
- Metal pipes
- Baseball or softball bats
- Lengths of lumber or wood (any size)
- Wooden dowels
- Poles
- Bricks
- Rocks
- Glass bottles
- Metal beverage or food cans or containers
- Pepper or bear spray (OC spray)
- Mace
- Knives or daggers
- Firearms
- Shields
- Axes, axe handles, or hatchets
- Ice picks
- Razor blades
- Tasers
- Eggs
- Improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
- Spray cans
- Fire works
- Dynamite
- U-lock bike locks
- Heavy-gauge chain
- Dogs (except for service dogs)
- Skate boards
- Balloons
- Torches, lanterns or other devices that use fire or fuel
- Any other item that is generally considered an “implement of riot” that can be used as a weapon
